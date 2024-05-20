Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,328,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $54,616,836. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $982.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $942.68 and its 200 day moving average is $909.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

