Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

