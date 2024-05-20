Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $931,000 Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $997.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

