Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $947,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 13,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after buying an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,237,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,624,000 after buying an additional 592,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,405,000 after buying an additional 45,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,532,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,821,000 after acquiring an additional 115,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

