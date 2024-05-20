Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $970,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,733,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,845,000 after purchasing an additional 235,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 546.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,338.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 67,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $57.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.