Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $973,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4,709.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.