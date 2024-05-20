Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

