Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,358,000 after buying an additional 40,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 124,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,605,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

