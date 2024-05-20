Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAS opened at $70.16 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

