Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,232,499 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $319.89 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.26. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

