Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $31.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

