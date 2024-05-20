Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $229,000.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:USL opened at $39.62 on Monday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

