Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 11,449 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 53.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Corning by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 6.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

