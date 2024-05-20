Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,441,000 after buying an additional 723,106 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,561,000 after purchasing an additional 410,884 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,980 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,220 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

