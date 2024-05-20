Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $564.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $535.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.56. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $373.28 and a twelve month high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

