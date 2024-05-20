Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,717 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $30.92 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

