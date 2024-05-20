Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $114.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.