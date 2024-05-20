Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JAVA opened at $60.48 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $60.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.