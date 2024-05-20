Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,083,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after buying an additional 1,556,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after buying an additional 504,327 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.03 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

