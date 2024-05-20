Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after purchasing an additional 796,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMI opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

