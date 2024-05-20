Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

