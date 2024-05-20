Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,008 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 123.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $33.78 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

