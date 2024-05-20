Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $12,215,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,616,000 after purchasing an additional 116,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 192,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.95.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $131.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

