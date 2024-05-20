Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,883,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,529,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,767,000 after buying an additional 739,940 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $74.65 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.