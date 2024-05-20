Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. Avista has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

