Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.270-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $659.0 million-$671.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.8 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $50.87 on Monday. Azenta has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

