Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 588 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

CME opened at $213.14 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

