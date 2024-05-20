Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

NYSE:WELL opened at $101.29 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

