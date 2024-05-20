Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $103.00 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

