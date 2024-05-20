Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,088,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,872,000 after acquiring an additional 240,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $170,036,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,713,000 after purchasing an additional 894,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,303 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

NYSE:TRI opened at $171.02 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $171.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

