Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Airbnb by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after acquiring an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.