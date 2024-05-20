Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.85 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

