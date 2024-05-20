Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 6,027 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after buying an additional 1,242,972 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,080,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $36,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WY

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.