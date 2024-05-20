Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Garmin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Garmin by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $170.94 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $171.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

