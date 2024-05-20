Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.84 and its 200 day moving average is $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

