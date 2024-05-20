Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $56.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

