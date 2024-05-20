Boston Partners Buys New Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fluor by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fluor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

