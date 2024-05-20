Boston Partners Has $215,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 45.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.92 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $669.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on OSBC

Insider Activity at Old Second Bancorp

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.