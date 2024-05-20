Boston Partners Has $352,000 Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,506 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 447,334.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 286,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

