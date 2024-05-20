Boston Partners Has $385,000 Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE:TTI opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $552.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.21. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

