Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $186.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

