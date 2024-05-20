Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ranpak were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 827.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

