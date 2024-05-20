Boston Partners Trims Position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 20.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $544.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.97. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 25,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 101,608 shares of company stock valued at $728,585. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Reservoir Media to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

