Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Sells $68,717.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EAT opened at $62.56 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Brinker International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

