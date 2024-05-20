Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.86.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $75.07 on Monday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

