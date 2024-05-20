Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,076.50

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,076.50 ($13.52) and last traded at GBX 1,076.50 ($13.52), with a volume of 28824246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,142 ($14.34).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.84) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,732.33 ($21.76).

The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,486.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,180.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,330.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 42.70 ($0.54) dividend. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,243.24%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

