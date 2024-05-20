Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

