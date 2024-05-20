Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after buying an additional 652,798 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

