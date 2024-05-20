CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,208,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,330,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $91.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.