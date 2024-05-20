Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $41.61 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,577 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $41,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,099,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after buying an additional 845,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,896,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,901,000 after buying an additional 375,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $20.09 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $489,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $489,130.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $878,714.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,596.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,873 shares of company stock worth $41,719,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

